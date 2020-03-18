AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Elite members vs. Inner Circle members in a six-man tag for the man advantage in the Blood & Guts match.

-The identity of the Exalted One will be revealed.

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts match is AEW’s version of WarGames and is scheduled to be held next week. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on a closed set (no fans present). Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

