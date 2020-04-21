WWE Raw viewership drops again

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.842 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.913 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.940 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.866 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.720 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and fourth in the 18-49 demographic cable ratings. The April 22, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.374 million viewers.



