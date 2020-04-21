(Updated) Alleged WWE employee complaint read during Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A complaint was read during the Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday from a person claiming to be a WWE employee. The person was listed by the name of John and complained that he is forced to work WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida despite the pandemic, and feels that he is unable to speak out due to fear that he would be fired if he approaches his superiors (watch the meeting clip below).

Powell’s POV: It must be emphasized that there is no way of knowing whether “John” actually works for WWE. The complaint alleges that despite sanitary precautions, the workers are unable to follow social distancing rules and have to touch others. It also includes a request that the tapings be shut down. I reached out to WWE for comment on the matter and have not heard back as of this update, though I will update this story if they opt to issue a public statement.

Update – WWE issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net: “These accusations aren’t true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request.”

At Tuesday’s Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a #WWE employee named “John” submitted public comment they’re being “forced to work” TV tapings despite stay at home orders. Says he’s unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches his higher-ups. pic.twitter.com/UJTvX1RGc7 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020



