WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show note, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, D’Angelo Dinero, Alex Shelley, Bo Dallas, Alberto El Patron

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Memorial Day in the United States. The updates will be less frequent today on the site, but things will get back to normal this evening with my coverage of WWE Raw.

-Tonight’s WWE Raw will be taped today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This week’s Q&A Audio Show will be delayed until Tuesday due to the holiday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tatsutoshi Goto is 64 today.

-Hiro Saito is 59 today.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) is 44 today.

-Alleged POS Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) is 43 today.

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is 35 today.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is 30 today.

-Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983 at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.

-“The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero (Elijah Burke) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Ray Candy died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

