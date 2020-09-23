Stephanie McMahon-Levesque sells over $2 million in WWE stock

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stephanie McMahon-Levesque sold 57,573 shares of WWE stock on Tuesday. She sold at the price of $39.18 per share and pocketed roughly $2,255,710.14.

Powell’s POV: Stephanie must have watched Raw on Monday. All kidding aside, the filing notes that the price of the sold shares was a weighted average, so the exact dollar amount listed above is not precise. Stephanie still owns 76,324 shares of WWE stock.



