NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Shawn Daivari, Santos Escobar

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Spring Breakin’ night two theme and features Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on The Sandman. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 57 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade. They did an excellent job of making the NXT Championship match feel like a major event.

Birthdays and Notables

-A very happy birthday to my Mom.

-WWE producer Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) is 40.

-Santos Escobar (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) is 40.