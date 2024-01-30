NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Becky Lynch, Drake Maverick, Toa Liona, Art Thomas

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 55 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) is 37.

-Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick (James Curtin) is 41.

-Toa Liona (Bruce Leaupepe) is 33.

-The late “Sailor” Art Thomas (Arthur Thomas) was born on January 30, 1924. He died of cancer at age 79 on March 20, 2003.