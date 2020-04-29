4/29 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match, Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired April 29, 2020 on USA Network

The show started up with a hype video for the WWE Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. The package included comments from each of the competitors in the tournament on what the championship means to them…

Tom Philips introduced the show but he quickly sent things to Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix to call NXT. Beth talked about being excited to be back to calling NXT. Mauro sent things to Tom to give an update on the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament…

John’s Thoughts: It looks like they’re going with a three-person announce booth, but I like them going with the play-by-play and color setup with Phillips as the “correspondent” to chime in (though, they are keeping Phillips active as a 3rd member). This sounds like it can be a good setup, but the best part is Mauro being the voice of NXT again with his detailed style. Not to be discounted is Beth Phoenix who has developed into a very good color commentator, being able to interject her athletic/wrestling experience into the call more than a lot of color commentators.

1. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (Record 0-1) vs. El Hijo del Fantasma (Record 1-0) in a Group B match of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Mauro recapped that Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde were kidnapped by masked ninjas while Fantasma was the first NXT wrestler to avoid kidnapping. Fantasma went for an early Magistral rollup for a two count. Scott hit Fantasma with a dropkick to send Fantasma into retreat. Fantasma eluded Scott’s kicks and gave Scott an enzuigiri. Scott ended up crotching Fantasma on the top rope. Scott hit Fantasma with a nice and innovative springboard Frankensteiner for a two count. Scott ended up kicking Fantasma to the ringside with a boot from the apron. [c]

Fantasma reversed Scott’s Sunset Flip into a shotgun dropkick. Fantasma caught Scott in the corner with a running meteora. Fantasma then put Scott on the top rope for a Frankensteiner. Fantasma hit Scott with a splash for a two count. Scott hit Fantasma with a Deadlift German after a right hand. Fantasma hit Scott with the Arrow From the Depths of Hell (which Mauro called by name, . Scott escaped Fantasma’s Thrill of the Hunt driver into a crucifix rollup for the win.

Isaiah Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma via pinfall in 8:02 of on-air TV Time to earn a win in Group B.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Scott after the match. Scott said he respects Fantasma due to knowing him before NXT. Scott said he needs this win more than anyone. Scott said he’s going to be the man to take the game winning shot. Scott ended his promo by saying that it’s Swerve’s house. Tom Phillips hyped up Adam Cole appearing later in the show as well as Candice LeRae “in-action” after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A nice treat between two Lucha Underground alumni. I was never a huge fan of the Scott vs. Fantasma matches in LU because Fantasma dominated those matches one-sided, but both men are technical and high flying wizards which is why I was sure they can deliver when given time. This was fun and people should know that Fantasma is not your usual Luchador given that he focuses on methodical offense. Surprising win though, because I thought Fantasma was the favorite to come out of Group B, but they did protect him via rollup. Fantasma playing white meat babyface to me, right now, comes off as a smoke screen though as he might end up getting revealed as the leader of the Luchador Ninja Dark Order. I wonder if they end up going with him unmasked too given that he lost his mask to LA Park back in 2018 and via Lucha Libre tradition he’s supposed to stay unmasked (but WWE did retcon, rightfully so, Rey Mysterio’s history so all is possible).



