AEW President Tony Khan on CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, whether he has any reservations about putting Nick Gage live on AEW television, why there hasn’t been more crossover with Impact Wrestling talent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the New York Post for a story published today. The following are the highlights of the interview that can be read in full at NYPost.com.

Khan on rumors of AEW signing CM Punk and Bryan Danielson: “I have no comment on those, but those are good questions but I can’t comment on those… I can’t comment on those two guys, but I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now.”

Khan on whether he has any reservations about putting Nick Gage on AEW television for tonight’s match against Chris Jericho: “He’s demonstrated that he has changed a lot. He’s built a strong reputation as a hardcore wrestler and he’s been fulfilling his dates and commitments and he has a lot of support from the company. He made a big mistake a long time ago. I think there have been other people in wrestling that have made similar mistakes and come back and had great careers.”

Khan on why there hasn’t been more crossover with Impact Wrestling talent on AEW television: “There are legitimately a few reasons for that. They’re telling different stories with different wrestlers, they have a different crew and also they tape a lot of their TV a month at a time. A lot of stuff is already set there and we’re live every week, so our stuff is moving every week. So they move at a different pace sometimes, the stories, and that’s a big reason why… They’re focusing on different programs. We each have different contenders. I do think there is going to be some more interesting collaborations with them. I’ve enjoyed working with them. Sometimes the TV taping cycles present challenges in booking stuff.”

Powell’s POV: I don’t really understand Khan’s explanation for not using more Impact talent on Dynamite. The fact that Impact tapes monthly means their storylines are set and one would think that it would be fairly simple to work around the Impact storytelling and easier to book the talent unless they have conflicting independent dates. That said, AEW has a big roster of its own talent to feature, so I wonder if that’s also a reason why they don’t have more Impact talent on Dynamite and their online shows.

Khan declining to comment on Punk and Danielson is very interesting. For that matter, neither wrestler has shot down the widespread rumors and reports, which certainly makes me assume that where there is smoke there is fire. Khan also spoke about various matches on tonight’s edition of Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and Chavo Guerrero Jr. joining AEW, who came up with the fun Sting and Orange Cassidy segment (and it may surprise you), the momentum the company has with its impressive television ratings, and the Fight For The Fallen charitable effort with Safe Alliance, and more.