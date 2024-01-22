NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match

-Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez hold a contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship match at Vengeance Day

-Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Blair Davenport

-Joe Gacy vs. Dijak

-Noam Dar hosts Supernova Sessions with guest Lola Vice

Powell’s POV: The other semifinal match will feature Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro and will presumably take place on next week’s show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).