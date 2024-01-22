WWE Raw in New Orleans (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Tully Blanchard, 911, Ivan Putski, Maryse, Go Shiozaki, Alex Koslov, Karl Anderson, Firebreaker Chip, Tony DeVito, Joy Giovanni, Giant Baba, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr, Brian Hildebrand

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show features a CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face confrontation. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in New Orleans, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Savannah, Friday’s Smackdown in Miami, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Bossier City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tully Blanchard is 70 today.

-911 (Alfred Poling) is 67 today.

-Ivan Putski (Jozef Bednarski) is 82 today.

-Go Shiozaki turned 42 on Sunday.

-Maryse Mizanin turned 41 on Sunday.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007 at age 69.

-The late Brian Hildebrand (a/k/a referee Mark Curtis) was born on January 21, 1962. He died at age 37 on September 8, 1999 after a battle with stomach and bowel cancer.

-Firebreaker Chip (Curtis Thompson) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Tony DeVito turned 52 on Saturday.

-Joy Giovanni turned 46 on Saturday.

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) turned 44 on Saturday.