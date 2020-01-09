AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center

Results courtesy of Wrestlinginc.com

-The Memphis Wrestling tribute was held.

1. Darby Allin beat Brandon Cutler.

2. Nyla Rose vs Shanna never got started. Both women brawled instead of going through with the match.

3. Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn defeated Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon. Billy announced during the show that son Austin has been signed by AEW.

