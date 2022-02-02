NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Legado Del Fantasma

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 619,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 593,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 39th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: This was a good viewership count by NXT 2.0 standards. Unfortunately, this was NXT’s last show on USA Network until February 22. The show will be bumped to Syfy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.