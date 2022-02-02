Shane McMahon reportedly pulled from WWE creative plans

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon has been pulled from WWE creative plans for WrestleMania season. RingsideNews.com reports that McMahon was previously scheduled to wrestle at the Elimination Chamber event and WrestleMania. Barring a change in plans, McMahon will not return for those events. The belief is that the change was spawned by Shane’s poorly received work as a producer of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Powell’s POV: It’s an interesting story because of Shane’s last name, but his lack of involvement is not going to have any real effect on the company’s day-to-day business. Shane doesn’t hold an executive title in WWE. He has also worked as a producer of past Royal Rumble matches in addition to appearing as an on-air talent.