Shane McMahon reportedly pulled from WWE creative plans

February 2, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon has been pulled from WWE creative plans for WrestleMania season. RingsideNews.com reports that McMahon was previously scheduled to wrestle at the Elimination Chamber event and WrestleMania. Barring a change in plans, McMahon will not return for those events. The belief is that the change was spawned by Shane’s poorly received work as a producer of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Powell’s POV: It’s an interesting story because of Shane’s last name, but his lack of involvement is not going to have any real effect on the company’s day-to-day business. Shane doesn’t hold an executive title in WWE. He has also worked as a producer of past Royal Rumble matches in addition to appearing as an on-air talent.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. chicago_animal February 2, 2022 @ 2:53 pm

    Shane McMahon is All Elite

    Reply
  2. Steve February 2, 2022 @ 3:13 pm

    WWE actually listened to fans? Mark. The. Calendar.

    Reply

