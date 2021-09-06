09/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: An eight-team Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Extreme Rules, Karrion Kross vs. John Morrison

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: An eight-team Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Extreme Rules, Karrion Kross vs. John Morrison, and more (28:52)…

Click here to stream or download the September 6 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.