Wrestling Open “Episode 207” results (12/18): Vetter’s review of Stetson Rance vs. Big Business, Ricky Smokes vs. Mike Cunningham, TJ Crawford vs. Ryan O’Neill

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 207”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 18, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was really small as the show began, perhaps 80. Paul Crockett, Pedro Dones, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. 23 Hazard vs. Erik Chacha in a spotlight match. The arrogant, cocky 23 Hazard is from Limitless in Maine; I’ve said he simultaneously looks like a young Nick Gage and a young Shane Helms; I’m admittedly not much of a fan. The undersized Ecuador native Chacha is an alright babyface. Robinson and Dones called this one. Hazard hit a dropkick at 2:00 and celebrated. Chacha hit some clotheslines. Hazard hit a German Suplex and a DDT move for the pin. Adequate.

23 Hazard defeated Erik Chacha at 4:19.

* Crockett took over solo on commentary for the main show.

2. DJ Powers vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. DJ is taller and he jawed at Gray; Jake slapped him in the face. DJ flipped Gray to the mat and took control. He hit some shoulder thrusts in the corner at 4:00. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Powers hit a powerbomb, then a frog splash for the pin. Really, an extended squash; Gray got very little offense in, which is the way this should have gone.

DJ Powers defeated Jake Gray at 6:43.

* Powers got on the mic and said, “That was an example of what happens to people who tell me to shut up.” The crowd chanted profanities at him.

3. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill vs. TJ Crawford. The scrawny highflyerO’Neill has dazzled on GCW shows for the past three or so months, but this is his debut here. No Big Business teammates with ring vet TJ. (Crawford and Powers are neck-and-neck for most Beyond/Wrestling Open matches this year.) Ryan hit a superkick at the bell, a dive to the floor, and a Swanton Bomb back in the ring for a nearfall just 40 seconds in! Crawford hit a roundhouse kick to the chest. He hit another one to the back of the head and got a nearfall at 2:30.

TJ hit a springboard stunner, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and he kept O’Neill grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and O’Neill hit a spin kick to the head and a DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. Crawford hit a second-rope superplex and a standing powerbomb, then a buzzsaw kick to the side of the head for the pin. That was really good for the time given. I certainly hope O’Neill is welcome back here. Right on cue, we got a “please come back!” chant.

TJ Crawford defeated Ryan O’Neill at 5:43.

4. “The Residency” RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee. RJ sang “My Own Worst Enemy” from Lit (once again singing a radio hit from before he was born). Ichiban and Rude opened. The babyfaces hit a team faceplant on Rude, then stereo dropkicks on the massive Lawless. Rex fired back with a double suplex. Rude hit a Lionsault on Brando for a nearfall at 1:30. Rex hit a fallaway slam on Brando, then hip-tossed him across the ring and hit a running kick in the corner for a nearfall.

Ichiban was knocked off the ring apron so he wasn’t there for a hot tag. Lawless cut Lee in half with a spear for a nearfall at 4:00. RJ hit a chokeslam on Brando; he grabbed a mic and sang some more and was booed. Ichiban got the hot tag at 5:30, and he hit a handspring-back-elbow on Rude, then a tornado DDT. The babyfaces hit a team suplex on Rex. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Rude for the pin. I liked that.

Brando Lee and Ichiban defeated RJ Rude and Rex Lawless at 6:42.

5. Devious Cass vs. Pedro Dones. The teenager Cass has really impressed and is becoming a regular here. He attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Dones knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and hit some Atomic Drops. He held Cass, did some deep squats, then hit a fisherman’s suplex at 1:30. Cass hit a Samoan Drop and took control.

Cass put Dones in a sleeper, and Dones fell to the mat at 5:00. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall and went back to the sleeper. This one has been slow. Dones got up and hit a Samoan Drop at 6:30. He repeatedly knocked Cass down with some punches, then he hit a running back elbow. He hit the Bullseye (flying headbutt) for the pin. Merely okay.

Pedro Dones defeated Devious Cass at 7:09.

* Dones grabbed the mic, but 23 Hazard emerged from the back and badmouthed Dones. He wants a match against Pedro on January 1!

* Footage aired of when Lucas Chase joined the Stetson Ranch, almost a year ago! Lucas has been out of action with an injury.

6. Georgio Lawrence vs. Sammy Diaz (w/Mani Arriez). A bit surprising that DJ Powers isn’t joining Lawrence to ringside here; I guess their on-screen relationship is over. Georgio wrapped the left arm in the ropes and targeted it. Diaz hit a dropkick, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. He went for a slingshot senton, but Georgio got his knees up. Georgio hit a back suplex for a one-count, and he took control, hitting some kicks in the corner.

Lawrence hit a kick to the spine. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sammy hit a jumping knee; Lawrence hit a pump kick; Sammy hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 6:00. Diaz hit some flying forearms and a Sling Blade clothesline. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner, then a frog splash for the pin. Good action.

Sammy Diaz defeated Georgio Lawrence at 6:46.

7. Ricky Smokes vs. Mike Cunningham. WWE ID prospects collide! Some quick reversals at the bell, and Mike hit a dropkick. He hit a splash in the corner; the kid is definitely athletic. Cunningham hit a pump kick at 2:30. Smokes yanked Mike off the apron, with Mike crashing to the mat, and Ricky took control. He hit a knee drop to the forehead at 4:00, then jumped on Cunningham’s back and applied a sleeper. Mike fired up and hit some jab punches, then a flying clothesline at 5:30.

Mike hit a flying back elbow and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor. Double countout? Ricky threw Cunningham into the ring frame and they got back into the ring. Smokes hit a spear for a believable nearfall at 7:30. He grabbed Cunningham’s cowboy hat and put it on. Mike hit an impressive axe kick to the back of the neck! Ricky got a rollup, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin.

Ricky Smokes defeated Mike Cunningham at 8:41.

8. “Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug vs. “The Stetson Ranch” Danny Miles and Bobby Casale. Miles and Doug opened. Doug hit a dropkick at 1:30 and some punches in the corner. Casale entered, so Brad entered. Bobby dove from the corner to the floor onto the heels. Back in the ring, the Ranch worked over Doug, with shootfighter Casale hitting a series of kicks. Hollister finally got the hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a double uranage and was fired up.

Hollister hit a sit-out powerbomb on Casale for a nearfall. Casale whipped Doug onto Hollister in the corner, then he slammed Brad for a nearfall. Casale accidentally hit Miles! Hollister hit a German Suplex on Casale. Doug hit a top-rope double crossbody block at 8:30. Casale dropped Doug with a kick to the head. Casale set up for a Gutwrench Suplex, but Brad made the save. BB then hit the “Business Is Booming” (team Bulldog Powerslam move) for the pin. Good action.

“Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug defeated “The Stetson Ranch” Danny Miles and Bobby Casale at 9:16.

* Hollister got on the mic and said they will be coming after Steven Stetson and Brian Morris on January 1.

* Eye Black Jack Pasquale came to the ring to discuss his upcoming title match against Bobby Orlando. He talked about living here, going to school here, and working nearby.

9. Alec Price vs. Dustin Waller. This should be really good; these two have tangled a few times in the past. The crowd was hot and split, and they had an extended feeling-out process early on. Waller hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 5:00. He whipped Price into a corner and hit some chops. Price snapped off a huracanrana at 7:00. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall.

Price hit a suplex, and they were both down at 9:30. Alec hit his pop-up dropkick for a nearfall. Waller set up for a dive to the floor, but Alec caught him and hit a DDT on the ring apron at 11:30. Dustin shook the ropes, causing Price to fall to the mat. Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. Dustin dropped him snake-eyes in the corner. Price hit a running knee in the corner.

Price hit a second-rope guillotine leg drop, then a Surprise Kick for a believable nearfall at 14:00, and Alec was surprised he didn’t win there. They shouted at each other and began trading chops. Price hit a half-nelson suplex. Waller hit a superkick. Price hit a DDT and a dive through the ropes, barreling onto Waller. In the ring, Price hit his springboard 720 DDT for the pin. That was really, really good.

Alec Price defeated Dustin Waller at 17:09.

* Price got on the mic and made a challenge on Jan. 1 to Tyree Taylor. He said that while Alec has been gone, he’s “elevated his game.”

Final Thoughts: A sharp main event between two pros; those two are among my favorites on the indy scene today, and they did not disappoint. Easily the match of the night. I’ll go with Smokes-Cunningham for second, and the sharp, short Crawford-O’Neill match for third. A long show; it ended just after 9 p.m. EST (local) time. Notably missing was a good woman’s match.

Next week — to keep their streak of ‘Every Thursday Forever’ going… they are having a show in a diner without a ring. We’ll see how that one looks. Hopefully, it’s just a few matches so they can boast about keeping the streak alive. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.