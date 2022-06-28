What's happening...

06/28 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face to face, Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons in a non-title match Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

June 28, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face to face, Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons in a non-title match Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell, and more (44:04)…

Click here for the June 28 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

Topics

