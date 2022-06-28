06/28 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face to face, Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons in a non-title match Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face to face, Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons in a non-title match Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell, and more (44:04)…

Click here for the June 28 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.