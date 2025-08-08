WWE SummerSlam poll results for the best matches and the overall show grades for nights one and two

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam night one received a B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

-Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam night two received an A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

-Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship ran away with the night one best match of the night honors with 75 percent of the vote. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was a distant second with 12 percent of the vote.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship was another runaway winner of the best match of the night honors for night two with 68 percent of the vote. The six-way TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles was a distant second with 14 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave SummerSlam night one a C+ grade, and I gave it a B- grade in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Jake gave night two a B- grade, while I gave night two a B grade. Wow, I must be going soft in my old age. I agree with the voters’ choice for the best matches of both nights.

The 2024 SummerSlam received an A grade from 51 percent of the voters. The 2023 SummerSlam received a B grade from 43 percent of our voterst. SummerSlam 2022 received an A grade vote from 61 percent of the voters. SummerSlam 2021 received a majority B grade from 38 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.