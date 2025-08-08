Karrion Kross on his WWE contract status, what’s next for him, his match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Karrion Kross

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Whether Kross is still under WWE contract: “I’m still under contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online today—what is today? Thursday? I don’t know when you’re putting this up, but today’s Thursday. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. I don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t care to speak to any of it. But I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re going to get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you. I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported, but I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s going to know exactly what’s going on very soon. They’re gonna know.”

On what’s next for him: “I don’t know what happens next. All I know is I would like to be there for it, and I’d like to continue performing and doing my best and showing up and giving as much as I’m allowed to give. That I can tell you for sure.”

On losing to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam: “It was an awesome experience, especially given how much I loved the PPV as a kid. I was hoping that there was going to be a hyperviolent stipulation for his match against Zayn, though. I would have liked to have done things a little bit, how should I say, I thought that there was going to be something a lot more hyperviolent that we were going to be able to get into with me and Sami. Nevertheless, I was thrilled to be there and to perform. I was really hoping that I was going to be able to, you know, get very FMW [the Japanese hardcore promotion] with Sami, for those who know the reference.”

Other topics include his new book ‘Life is Fighting’, Triple H, the “We want Kross” chants, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, SummerSlam, AJ Styles, and more.