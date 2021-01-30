WWE Backstage returns tonight with Royal Rumble entrant reveals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A special edition of WWE Backstage will air tonight on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige will serve as hosts. WWE is advertising that the first and second entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble matches will be revealed broadcast. Plus, Natalya will face Tamina, and the winner of the match will earn the thirtieth position in the women’s Rumble match.

Powell’s POV: As much as I would prefer not to know when anyone will enter the Rumble matches in advance, these are definitely nice hooks for the special edition of WWE Backstage.