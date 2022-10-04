WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Extreme Rules go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.599 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.674 million average. Raw delivered a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers led the night for ESPN with 10.863 million viewers. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.701 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.683 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.413 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The October 4, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.857 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the second night of the WWE Draft (the first night was on Smackdown).