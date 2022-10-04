“Tales from the Territories” premieres tonight on Vice TV

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “Tales from the Territories” series premieres tonight on Vice TV at 9CT/10ET. The first one-hour episode title is “Memphis: Where Wrestling Was Real.”

Powell’s POV: The ten-episode series is produced by The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and the “Dark Side of the Ring” duo of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. Next week’s episode will stick with Memphis for the Jerry Lawler and Andy Kauffman feud, and the AWA will be spotlighted in week three.