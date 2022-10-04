Trey Miguel looks back on winning the X Division Title, comments on whether he’ll have a role at Bound For Glory, praises Impact Wrestling for giving him a platform

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

Interview with guest Trey Miguel

Winning the X Division Championship: “It felt so good that the fans were as excited as they were when it did happen. I remember thinking what I would immediately do to hear The Rascalz bong rip happen and have it followed by the music and have Dez [Xavier] and Zach [Wentz] out there with me. They were the first people I called when I got to the back. One of my students was the first face I saw when I got through the curtain. He was there to congratulate me and I cried and let it all out as we hugged. Then I laid down in the locker room, put the belt on my chest, and took a picture. I couldn’t even call Zack first, he was calling me, then Dez and we just had a moment. It was the best. I’ve watched that match back and there is nothing I am upset about. Everything felt like it needed to be. The one night I needed a perfect match, it happened.”

His status for Friday’s Bound for Glory: “As for going forward, I don’t have a big idea for what I’ll be doing at Bound For Glory. I’m really excited about the card and I want to be on the show. I’m confident I will be, whatever my match may be. I’ll be there either way and I have some cool gear ready for whatever I will be doing, you know, I have to come correct for this big show.”

Impact Wrestling giving him a platform: “I love Impact Wrestling. It has given me the platform to become me. I didn’t have a great sense of who I was before, but they have a great creative team, guys like Jimmy Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer, D’ Lo Brown who recently left, Lance Storm, and an array of talent who help you come up with things you wouldn’t even think of. They have really helped me come into myself.”

Other topics include his X Division title run, shares his favorite TNA/Impact Wrestling matches, reveals his return to the UK, and more.