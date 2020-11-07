NJPW Power Struggle results: Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the right to challenge contract, Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Minoru Suzuki vs. Shingo Takagi for the Never Openweight Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

NJPW Power Struggle

Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena

Streamed November 7, 2020 on New Japan World

1. Toru Yano beat Zack Sabre Jr. via count-out in a no corner pads match.

2. Shingo Takagi beat Minoru Suzuki to win the Never Openweight Championship.

3. Kazuchika Okada over Great-O-Khan via ref stoppage.

4. Kenta defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IWGP U.S. Championship.

5. Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi to win the right to challenge contract for a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.

6. Tetsuya Naito defeated Evil to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.



