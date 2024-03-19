Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 28 results: Vetter’s review of ATM, Dan the Dad, and Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede, Mason St. Goods, and Mike Outlaw, IP Mason and Cordell Cain vs. The New Guys

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 28)

Premiered March 17, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped February 18, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom



Reed Duthie provided solo commentary. This episode is from a recent taping with lighting vastly improved over the prior taping.

1. Kenny Aflonso defeated Jabari King at 5:35. These are both Black men. King is a thick man; think WWE’s Odyssey Jones or Keith Lee. Alfonso is thinner and a high flyer and he’s got more in-ring experience; think Kofi Kingston. Duthie called this a “clash of styles matchup.” Alfonso hit some dropkicks at the bell but it didn’t knock King down. Jabari hit a release belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. King hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a German Suplex that folded Alfonso in half upon landing. (King is talking too much in Kenny’s ear. It’s more noticeable from this green wrestler that he’s talking moves.) He tossed the smaller Alfonso around the ring but he missed a buttsplash. Alfonso hit a spin kick to the jaw. He hit a Lungblower, then a Sliced Bread for the pin. Good, short match. King looks good again in defeat.

2. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated IP Mason and Cordell Cain at 2:20. My first time seeing Mason and Cain. The New Guys wear hockey jerseys; Stanley has a mustache and makes me think of NJPW’s Alex Coughlin. Mason and Cain attacked as the New Guys entered the ring. Stanley hit a snap German Suplex at 1:30. They hit a team neckbreaker for the pin. That was unexpectedly short; I didn’t even get a chance to figure out which one was Mason and which one was Cain.

* A video package aired showing Danhausen’s unexpected return to Glory Pro Wrestling and confronting “Warhorse” Jake Parnell. This video was set to a cool cover version of The Bangles “Walk Like An Egyptian.” We then went to a promo from a gym by Parnell who was clutching his title belt like it it was his PRECIOUS. He said Danhausen used to treat him like the butt of his jokes, but Parnell isn’t a joke anymore. (I I haven’t said it before, I love how Parnell has reimagined his character and abandoned the goofball rocker gimmick.) This is a great, GREAT promo.

3. ATM, Dan the Dad, and Kody Lane defeated Rahim De La Suede, Mason St. Goods, and Mike Outlaw at 11:44. This should be excellent. Dan and Kody have appeared in AEW/ROH TV matches and have toured Japan in the past. Outlaw’s heel team are all Black men. St. Goods is thinner and newer to pro wrestling. I don’t recall seeing Kody turn babyface here; I always compare him to Juice Robinson. ATM (green pants) opened against the thicker Outlaw; Mike pie-faced him so ATM did it back. Dan tagged in and took a sip of coffee from his mug as he had Outlaw in a headlock. Kody got in, took the mug, and took a sip! ATM took a sip, too, and stomped on Outlaw. So, plenty of silliness early on.

The heels began stomping on Dan in their corner and working him over. St. Goods, wearing red pants today, hit a snap suplex. Rahim (think Kofi Kingston) got in some punches to the midsection. Dan hit a DDT at 6:00 on St. Goods and he made the hot tag to Kody, who hit a pop-up powerbomb on Outlaw, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall. Outlaw hit a top-rope elbow drop, and suddenly everyone was down at 9:30. St. Goods hit a powerslam on Rahim. Outlaw hit a full nelson slam on Dan. He hit an enzuigiri on Kody; Kody hit a senton on Outlaw. Outlaw hit a German Suplex. ATM made a blind tag that St. Goods didn’t see; ATM jumped in the ring, got a jackknife cover and pinned Mason. That was good action (albeit a bit predictable on who was being pinned.)

Final Thoughts: The episode comes in at 36 minutes, so my biggest complaint is I wish this show had been longer. Jabari King sure has the right look and size; I would have liked to see that match go a bit longer. Likewise, I think this is the third match for the energetic New Guys team; let them go a bit longer. A strong main event with some top-notch indy wrestlers, and a GREAT promo from Jake Parnell.