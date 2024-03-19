NXT TV preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Riley Osborne challenges a member of No Quarter Catch Crew for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for a spot in the Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. two members of No Quarter Catch Crew for a spot in the Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

-NXT North American Champion Oba Femi speaks

-Tony D’Angelo speaks

