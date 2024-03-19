WWE Raw rating for Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.687 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.751 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see how the next two Raw shows perform with CM Punk advertised for next week and The Rock advertised for the WrestleMania go-home week. One year earlier, the March 20, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.771 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic.