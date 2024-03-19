WWE Raw rating for Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.687 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.751 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.56 rating.
Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see how the next two Raw shows perform with CM Punk advertised for next week and The Rock advertised for the WrestleMania go-home week. One year earlier, the March 20, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.771 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
