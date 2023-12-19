Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 15 results: Vetter’s review of Calvin Tankman vs. Camaro Jackson for the Crown of Glory Title, The New Guys vs. Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal, Chris Hendrix vs. Jabari King

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 15)

Premiered December 18, 2023 via YouTube.com

Taped October 25, 2023 in Collinsville, Illinois at The Gateway Center

Reed Duffy continues to provide solo commentary.

* The show opened with a highlight package previewing the show’s matches.

1. Jabari King defeated Chris Hendrix at 5:22. Jabari is 375 pounds and reminds me of Mark Henry. Hendrix is much smaller and similar to Kofi Kingston. King applied a belly-to-belly bearhug. Hendrix escaped and hit a dropkick at 2:30. King hit a flying crossbody block for a believable nearfall. Hendrix hit a corkscrew splash for a nearfall. King hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex, then a “Silverback Slam”/Falcon Arrow for the pin.

* Footage aired of Jake Something vs. Warhorse in a casket match from a few weeks ago.

2. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal at 4:38. All four look very young and green. The O’Neal brothers are heavyset, wore singlet tops and black pants. The brothers worked over the scrawny Bosche. Bosche hit a DDT at 4:30 and kipped up to his feet. Stanley hit a frogsplash, and Bosche made the cover. The effort was there; they all need time in the ring.

3. Camaro Jackson defeated Calvin Tankman to win the Crown of Glory Heavyweight Title at 15:21. Camaro lost this title to Tankman, so he’s trying to win it back. I always compare the short powerhouse Camaro to Jonathan Gresham in looks, but not in ring style. They immediately traded punches while standing, then while rolling on the mat. They traded chops on the floor at 1:30. Camaro slammed Tankman against the ring, then the guardrail, repeatedly. In the ring, Tankman took control of the offense, stomping on Camaro’s right elbow. He hit a bodyslam at 7:00, and he stomped on Camaro in the corner.

Camaro hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 10:00. Camaro dove off the top rope onto Calvin and his two cornermen. In the ring, Camaro hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, but he sold the pain in his right elbow. One of the cornermen tried to interfere but Camaro kicked him. Tankma nailed a pop-up spinning back fist, then a brainbuster, for a nearfall at 12:30. Tankman hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, and he applied a keylock on the mat and switched to a cross-armbreaker. Camaro hit a bodyslam on the big man, and they were both down. Calvin hit another spinning back fist. Camaro hit a headbutt and a decapitating clothesline for the pin! New champion!

* The second the match ended, Jake Something hopped in the ring and attacked Camaro! He repeatedly punched at the damaged right arm. He grabbed the title belt and set up to hit Camaro, but Warhorse ran into the ring and brawled with Jake and chased him off. Warhorse slowly handed the belt to Camaro, but was reluctant to let go of it. Clearly, Warhorse wants to be in the title picture!

Final Thoughts: A very good main event. Camaro has proven to be a good flagship for this promotion so it’s good to see the title back on him. I like that we immediately set up future opponents of both Jake Something and Warhorse for him. As for the other matches, Jabari King is still green but he has size that just can’t be overlooked. In recent weeks, the middle match has featured green, inexperienced wrestlers. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, but it’s a clear pattern that is emerging. No matches were announced for next week.