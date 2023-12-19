AEW Collision rating for Continental Classic matches opposite NFL competition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 457,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision drew 455,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key demo, so the numbers were up slightly despite running opposite the third game of an NFL Network’s triple header. I’m curious to see how much of a factor this Saturday’s NFL game will be given that it’s a Peacock exclusive rather than a cable or broadcast television network game.
