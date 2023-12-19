AEW Collision rating for Continental Classic matches opposite NFL competition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 457,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision drew 455,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key demo, so the numbers were up slightly despite running opposite the third game of an NFL Network’s triple header. I’m curious to see how much of a factor this Saturday’s NFL game will be given that it’s a Peacock exclusive rather than a cable or broadcast television network game.