Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” TV: Vetter’s review of Jake Something vs. Warhorse, Ethan Price and Moses the Deliverer vs. Culture Shock, Dan the Dad vs. Shazza McKenzie for the Zero Gravity Title

* Joe Parisi sat in a studio and he ran down the top matches of the second episode. Reed Duffy provided commentary. Again, the lights are low in this venue but the ring is decently lit.This is an open challenge issued by Dan. Dan still had a coffee cup in his left hand and offered a knuckle lock with his right. They traded offense with Dan still holding his cup. He hit a chop that dropped her at 1:30. She tied him in the ropes and hit a series of spin kicks to his chest. She put on his glasses and stomped on him. she hit a Russian Legsweep and tied him in a pretzel on the mat. Dan hit a side slam for a nearfall at 4:30.Dan stood up and unbuttoned his shirt and removed it. Shazza hit a Saito Suplex and a running knee in the corner for a nearfall. He hit a fastball punch to her jaw! Dan nailed a Backpack Stunner for the clean pin. Some decent comedy.

* A clip aired from the June 24 show of Moses the Deliverer and Ethan Price not getting along well. Some might call that foreshadowing!



2. Ethan Price and Moses the Deliverer defeated “Culture Shock” Caleb Jean Cartier and Oli Summers at 4:13. Moses is a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks. Price is essentially the Eugene Dinsmore gimmick; he’s “the big strong boy.” Price blindly tagged himself in just seconds into the match, but the heels worked Price over. Moses finally made a hot tag at 3:00 and hit a series of German Suplexes, then Saito Suplexes. Price hit a fisherman’s suplex and went to make the cover. However, Moses pushed Ethan off and Moses made the cover; the commentator pointed out that Moses was the legal man. However, Price was livid that he didn’t get to make the pinfall and they argued some more. Price stormed off.



3. Jake Something vs. Warhorse ended in a double-DQ at 15:15. They charged at each other and immediately started brawling. “This is going to be a fight!” the commentator said. Warhorse hit a dive to the floor on Jake, and they brawled on the floor. Jake headed toward the back at 3:00 and was booed, but he returned with a trash can. In the ring, Jake hit his running body block and he was in charge, and the crowd rallied for Warhorse. Warhorse hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 7:00 and he got fired up. Warhorse hit a huracanrana and a clothesline for a nearfall. Jake hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 9:00.

Warhorse hit a powerslam and they were both down. He went for a Frankensteiner, but Jake turned it into a second-rope powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Warhorse applied a Sharpshooter and sat down for pressure, but Jake reached the ropes at 12:30. Warhorse got a chair but the ref confiscated it. They traded forearm punches and both men collapsed. Jake grabbed the trash can and Warhorse grabbed a chair, and they took turns hitting each other with the weapons. The ref tried to get between them but they both shoved him to the floor, causing the double DQ/no contest. Several wrestlers ran to the ring to separate them. A good brawl and I don’t mind the non-finish, as they are working up to a bigger, more violent match.

* A promo showed us next week will feature Crown of Glory Champion Calvin Tankman vs. Xavier Walker.

Final Thoughts: I am intrigued to see if they can continue producing weekly shows. They do generally tape 10-12 matches per live event, so they probably can keep it up with three or so matches each episode. This episode clocked in at 42 minutes — essentially the length of an hour-long TV show after commercials are cut.