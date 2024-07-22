AEW/ROH wrestler JD Drake injured

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

JD Drake is sidelined after suffering a torn ligament in his foot. Drake’s tag team partner Anthony Henry shared the news via social media (read below).

Powell’s POV: Henry suffered a broken jaw while working a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match against Bryan Keith on May 10. He was fired by AEW on April 1, but Tony Khan reconsidered and rehired him. Drake’s last match took place on the May 30 edition of AEW Collision. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.