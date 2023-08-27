AEW All In pre-show results: Powell’s live review of MJF and Adam Cole challenging Aussie Open for the AEW Tag Titles, Jack Perry vs. Hook for the FTW Title

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All In Pre-Show

Aired live August 27, 2023 live on social media

London, England at Wembley Stadium

-Renee Paquette and Kip Sabian hosted the show from a desk that was set up in what appeared to be a box area that overlooked a good portion of the stadium.

-RJ City checked in with two fans on the main floor. He asked the fans where they were from. They said Phoenix. City said he flew halfway around the world to end up with two guys from Phoenix, then sent it back to Paquette.

-A video package aired on MJF and Adam Cole. Paqutte and Sabian discussed the dynamic between the two.

-Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from the broadcast table at ringside. Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and delivered the introductions for the ROH Tag Team Title match. Aussie Open came out first.

Powell’s POV: The venue looks great. There are big screens above the ring for all four sides of the stadium. The production team is doing a nice job of displaying various wide shots that show off the size of the crowd.

1. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag Team Titles. The challengers set up to strike their pose in the ring, but they were jumped from behind to start things out. MJF was isolated. He wanted to go for a Kangaroo Kick, but he was cut off. A loud “Kangaroo Kick” chant broke out.

MJF performed a drop toehold on Davis, who inadvertently headbutted his partner in the groin. MJF and Cole battled back. Cole held the ropes open for an MJF move while Aussie Open were at ringside, but Fletcher and Davis pulled Cole out of the ring to break it up.

Aussie Open went back to isolating MJF until he avoided their double lariat attempt and they hit one another. MJF performed a Kangaroo Kick on both champions. MJF shook the ropes Ultimate Warrior style. The fans ate it up.

MJF pointed to his corner and then tagged in Cole. They hit a double clothesline on Fletcher. Cole covered Fletcher and got the three count…

MJF and Adam Cole defeated “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in 7:45 to win the ROH Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Cole ended up with the AEW World Championship and took a long look at it. MJF took it back and went face to face with Cole while raising the belt in the air…

Powell’s POV: I expected this to end up being a big angle that would play into whatever they have in mind for the main event. Rather, it was pretty straight forward. I was surprised by the title change. I didn’t expect Aussie Open to win clean, but I thought they would keep their titles while MJF and Cole melted down.

-Paquette and Sabian were joined at the pre-show desk by Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo.

-Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks) was shown seated in the crowd. The fans cheered. She was acknowledged by the pre-show panel.

-Britt Baker was interviewed by Lexi Nair on a backstage interview set. Baker spoke about becoming complacent. She said there’s only one her. She said she was a “nervous, happy to be there girl” at the first All In. She spoke about how she enters this All In as a star. She said she would walk out out of the four-way as AEW Women’s Champion.

-A video package aired on the four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Jim Ross made his entrance to the Oklahoma fight song and joined the broadcast team. Entrances for the FTW Championship match took place.

2. Jack Perry vs. Hook for the FTW Championship. Taz said it’s the first time the FTW Title has been defended outside the United States. Hook went toward the stage and the wrestlers brawled on the ramp to start.

Perry got Hook on the hood of the car and then performed a senton off the top of it. Perry looked into the camera and said, “Real glass, go cry me a river.” Moments later, Hook suplexed Perry through the front windshield of the car. Perry suffered a cut on his left arm.

Perry took Hook back to ringside and executed a Draping DDT off the barricade. Taz said Perry could have went for a pin at ringside because the falls count anywhere rules are in play.

The match moved to the ring. Perry teased a Van Terminator style move, and then dropped off the ropes to taunt the crowd, which drew boos. Perry suplexed Hook and then superkicked him when he stood up. Hook avoided a move and then performed back to back bridging suplexes for a couple of two counts.

There was a trashcan in the ring. Hook avoided a low blow kick and then executed a suplex into the corner and covered Perry for a two count. Perry came back with a Tiger Driver for a near fall.

Perry placed the trashcan over hook and then went for a top rope move that Hook avoided. Hook slammed the trashcan over Perry’s head. Hook clubbed Perry’s head a few times and then applied Redrum and got the submission win…

Hook defeated Jack Perry in 8:20 to win the FTW Title.

Powell’s POV: A good brawl. I get the idea of doing the title change on the big stage, but it just didn’t feel like the story was at a point where it was time for the belt to change hands again.

-A video package aired on CM Punk and Samoa Joe. Excalibur said their match for the Real World Championship will open the main card.

-Nigel McGuinness joined Excalibur and Jim Ross at the broadcast table and played up the historic nature of the show.

-Paquette spoke with Wight, Sabian, and Ogogo about the Punk vs. Joe match. They ran through the main card lineup.

Powell’s POV: I have enjoyed this pre-show panel a lot more than the overly chummy and sometimes silly WWE Kickoff Show panels. Paquette and the guys are doing a nice job of providing a sport-like breakdown of the matches.