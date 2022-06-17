Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in South Dakota and Montana (reports needed), Minoru Suzuki

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling Slammiversary will be held Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show is headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship. Join me for my live review of the show as it airs on pay-per-view on Sunday beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. I will also record a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. I will be attending the show, so Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive same audio review late tonight or in the morning.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Rapid City, South Dakota at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Title, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

-WWE is in Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Minoru Suzuki is 54.