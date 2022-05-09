AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Title

-CM Punk vs. John Silver

-MJF and Wardlow contract signing for AEW Double Or Nothing

-Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The show will include the taping for Friday's Rampage.