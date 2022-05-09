NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

-Natalya vs. Cora Jade

-NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo

-Alba Fyre (f/k/a Kay Lee Ray) returns

