NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins
-Natalya vs. Cora Jade
-NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo
-Alba Fyre (f/k/a Kay Lee Ray) returns
Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.
