WWE Raw viewership for the first of two episodes on Syfy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.387 million viewers for Syfy, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.865 million average from last week on USA Network. Raw delivered a .36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the move to Syfy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics caused the numbers to drop. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.376 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.449 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.337 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, third, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings behind only the Winter Olympics on USA Network. Raw will air on Syfy again next week before returning to USA Network on February 21. The February 8, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.715 million viewers.