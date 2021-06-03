Dark Side of the Ring topic for tonight on Vice TV, Dark Side of Football

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary focuses on Jake Roberts and his siblings surviving abuse at the hands of their father, and is called “In The Shadow Of Grizzly Smith.” The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. It will be followed by the spinoff series Dark Side of Football at 9CT/10ET with an episode on players playing through pain and dealing with shady team doctors.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Ultimate Warrior documentary will air at 7CT/8ET. The replay of tonight’s Grizzly Smith documentary airs at 11CT/12ET, and will be followed by the Dark Side of Football replay.