WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.7 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.775 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.668 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.755 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.678 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. An NBA game topped Monday’s cable ratings for ESPN. The March 15, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.843 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Fastlane go-home show.