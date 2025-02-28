WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Ricky Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Lance Archer, Masato Tanaka, Ace Austin, Brock Anderson, Angel Medina, Aaron Aguilera, Rick Link

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Elimination Chamber event will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre. The event features two Elimination Chamber events and Cody Rhodes responding to The Rock saying that he wants his soul. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting with countdown show notables at 4CT/5ET or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is holding the Elimination Chamber kickoff event today in Toronto. The show will stream on YouTube and other WWE platforms at 5:30CT/6:30ET.

-WWE Smackdown is live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show features Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship and the final push for Elimination Chamber. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. The show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. My review will be available late Saturday night due to WWE Elimination Chamber coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) is 72.

-Rick Link is 66.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley is 60.

-Angel Medina is 53.

-Masato Tanaka is 52.

-Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) is 48.

-Aaron Aguilera is 48.

-Ace Austin (Austin Highley) is 28.

-Brock Anderson (Brock Lunde) is 28.

