NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Paul Roma, Titus O’Neil, Jay Lethal, Aksana

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will either be taped today or air live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University and is headlined by Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. The show features the semifinals of the TNT Title tournament. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on John Cena.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on Aleister Crowley. The previous show had Britt Baker. The previous show had Jericho’s father Ted Irvine sharing his picks for best players in NHL history. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Roma (Paul Centopani) is 60.

-Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard Sr.) is 43.

-Aksana (Zivile Raudoniene) is 38.

-Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) is 35.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

