Tony Khan donates $100,000 to charity, neck brace finds a permanent home

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on The Roku Channel on Wednesday. Khan donated the signed neck brace he wore during the NFL Draft, then bid $100,000, which goes to Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” charity benefiting St. Judes Research Hospital. Khan followed up by gifting the neck brace to Eisen to display permanently in his studio.

Powell’s POV: The “Run Rich Run” segment is the annual highlight of the NFL Draft for those of us who watch NFL Network’s coverage. Eisen runs the 40-yard dash to benefit St. Judes each year. This year was especially cool because it was the 20th time Eisen ran the dash, and they had a number of the children that Eisen has met over the years through his work with St. Judes on location. Eisen had a lot of fun during the draft with Khan wearing the neck brace to sell the attack by The Elite members on AEW Dynamite. Good for Khan for donating to a great cause. Perhaps you can’t swing $100,000, but you can donate via Stjude.org/runrichrun.