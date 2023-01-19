AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Powell’s POV: MJF offered an envelope stuffed with cash to break the arm of Danielson. Additional matches will be announced on Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).