MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s Pro Wrestling TV show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K

-Cesar Duran introduces “a top Mexican headliner”

-Alex Price vs TJ Crawford

-Trish Adora vs Gia Scott

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).