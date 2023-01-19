Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-New Knockouts Champion Mickie James opens the show

-Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King in a Pit Fight

-Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Powell’s POV: This will be the fallout show for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. We have the full taping spoilers available in the Impact News section. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Mike Bailey. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Kon and Angels vs. Yuya Uemura and Delirious. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).