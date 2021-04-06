WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, “Young Rock” on NBC, NWA Powerrr, AEW Dark, Peter Maivia

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will stream tonight at 7CT/8ET on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally. The Class of 2020 inductees are “The NWO” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, plus JBL, Davey Boy Smith, Jushin Liger, and celebrity wing inductee William Shatner. The Class of 2021 inductees are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, Great Khali, Rob Van Dam, and celebrity wing inductee Ozzy Osbourne.

-The seventh episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “Johnson & Hopkins” and the description lists Dwayne going on an epic adventure with a new coworker, Lia returning to the U.S. after being deported to Samoa where she was homeless.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. Tonight’s episode has Pope vs. Fred Rosser for the NWA TV Title.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Impact Wrestling moves to Thursday nights beginning this week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982