What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on Friday’s Fox show

May 5, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Two Triple Threat matches (the winners of the Triple Threat matches meet to go to the finals of the tournament for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

-Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.