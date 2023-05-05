WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Two Triple Threat matches (the winners of the Triple Threat matches meet to go to the finals of the tournament for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

-Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

Powell's POV: Friday's Smackdown will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.