05/05 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes appearances, Karrion Kross vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the final push for WWE Backlash

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes appearances, Karrion Kross vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the final push for WWE Backlash, and more (30:50)…

