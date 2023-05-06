What's happening...

05/05 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes appearances, Karrion Kross vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the final push for WWE Backlash

May 6, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes appearances, Karrion Kross vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the final push for WWE Backlash, and more (30:50)…

Click here for the May 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.