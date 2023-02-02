Lanny Poffo dead at age 68

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Lanny Poffo died of undisclosed causes on Thursday at age 68. Jim Duggan shared the news of Poffo’s death on social media but did not provide any additional details.

Powell’s POV: Poffo was trained by his father Angelo and made his in-ring debut in 1974. They worked as a tag team early on, and Lanny also teamed with his brother Randy Savage over the years. Lanny is probably best known for his run as “The Genius” in the WWF and was previously billed as “the poet laureate of the WWF” earlier in his run with company. Lanny accepted the WWE Hall of Fame induction of his late brother Randy in 2015. Lanny’s final match is listed by Cagematch.net as having taken place in January 2020. He continued to make appearances and reportedly just took part in a virtual signing in New Jersey late last month. My condolences go out to Lanny’s family, friends, and fans.