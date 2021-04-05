What's happening...

04/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Final push for WrestleMania 37, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods

April 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Final push for WrestleMania 37, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods, and more (26:46)…

Click here to stream or download the April 5 WWE Raw audio review.

Topics

