AEW Dynamite Hit List: Swerve Strickland and Brody King vs. Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet, Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Toni Storm and Mariah May sit-down interview: A great final push for their Hollywood Ending match at Revolution. Both performers shined and Renee Paquette did a fine job as the moderator.

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet contract signing: Ricochet was annoying in the best heel way possible, while Swerve was cool and one step ahead. The only thing lacking was some type of follow-up to the ultimatum that Prince Nana gave Swerve last week.

Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland and Brody King: Swerve got a measure of revenge by jabbing a scissors into the head of Ricochet during the contract signing segment, so it was the right move to have Ricochet steal the pin, albeit with the latest finish that made Rick Knox look like the most incompetent referee in pro wrestling. This match served its purpose of giving whetting the appetites of viewers for the Swerve vs. Ricochet and Okada vs. King matches at Revolution.

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage: The usual fast paced action from AEW’s latest eight-man tag team match. Ospreay going over was logical because he’s the biggest star in the match along with the post match angle being all about putting heat on Kyle Fletcher. This Mark Davis storyline is inconsistent. It’s also hard to root for his character to escape the silly hold that the Callis Family has on him when being part of the faction feels like the best spot for him.

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa: Joey Janela’s favorite tag team got the needed win over the babyfaces. Bayne is consistently being showcased as the powerhouse of the division and I’m curious to see where that leads.

Jay White vs. Max Caster: Quick and harmless fun. I continue to hope that White stating he will be at AEW Revolution to see Adam Copeland win the AEW World Championship isn’t leading to White turning on Copeland.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta: This was supposed to be a slaughter with Copeland attempting to make good on his threat to eliminate all of Jon Moxley’s allies before Revolution. Rather, they got cute with it by having Copeland show respect for Yuta with the hope that he will see the light and leave the Death Riders. Why can’t AEW get it right with Yuta? He’s a talented wrestler, but his look and small stature scream obnoxious pest heel that fans want to see get his comeuppance. He feels miscast when they try to showcase him as in-ring equal to the stars. The bigger issue in the moment is that I don’t want to see Moxley or Copeland leave Revolution as the AEW World Champion. I’m sure they’ll have a fine brawl, but I am looking forward to all but one Revolution main card match more than Moxley vs. Copeland. AEW really needs to get the title off Moxley because the Death Riders are a drag. Perhaps Christian Cage will finally cash-in and play the role of transitional champion.

MJF and Hangman Page: The build to their match was strong coming into this show, but they saved the worst for last. It was fine until MJF doused Page with lighter fluid. The live crowd seemed to go from being invested to disconnecting because they didn’t believe that MJF was going to set Page on fire for all of the obvious reasons. Hopefully this was just a bump in the road and their Revolution bout will be as good as the earlier match build was.